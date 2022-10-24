Help us turn around our city, Mr President

I believe that, like me, other Kenyans also want President William Ruto to be well, uplift their lives and make Kenya a success story.

A couple of years ago, when students were torching school buildings, I advised in “The Cutting Edge” column of the Daily Nation that if schools invested in CCTV surveillance systems, the students, knowing that ‘Big Brother’ was watching, would think twice before engaging in criminality.

The President’s advisers are trying to find out which route was used by Rwanda, which is slowly but surely becoming the real deal of Africa.

If Kenya can sort out some small issues, great development can be realised. For example, I heard Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, on a number of occasions, express his desire to feed all school-going children in the city county. Isn’t this a great idea?

But wait a minute! Who is supposed to feed these children? I guess it’s the already overtaxed citizens. Were I in a place to talk to him, I’d tell him to get some public land, which might include compulsory acquisition (public land law permits it) in all the major informal settlements of Nairobi and establish livestock farms.

These farms should aim at producing biogas, which should be used for cooking and lighting their homes. The bonus from the farms should be eggs, dairy products and meat, which should be used to feed the school children.

By so doing, Mr Sakaja would have killed many birds with one stone. He would have quality food for the learners, partially eliminate pollution, participate in offering clean and renewable energy, and create employment as well as some wealth for his county, among other benefits.

I know somebody will say that county by-laws won’t allow that. But they have been silent as hundreds of residents in informal settlements send their children to school hungry while the environment is degraded and polluted.

Don’t stop there. Ensure that the city is safe and clean for everyone. In the United States, we have sheriffs—county law enforcement officers—who complement the national police. These officers are treated the same way as general duty police officers.

Can we have a national training college for county sheriffs, who would work professionally in ensuring that our counties are safe and that all by-laws are obeyed? Our police are way below the 1:220 ratio, making them less effective than they should be.

Lastly, we must decongest our city of motor vehicles, boda bodas and human traffic. Establish car pools whereby vehicle owners could leave their cars in secure designated areas beside the highways for the motorists and their vehicles and take higher-capacity vehicles.

President Ruto ought to save us from ridicule. I’ve said before that we want to be self-reliant but we are cutting down the trees, subdividing arable land, and planting concrete instead.

If we can give a car grant to every elected official in the county assemblies and Parliament, there’s so much we can do.