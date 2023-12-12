Help men win battle against depression

The International Men’s Day is celebrated every November 19 to raise awareness of the health and well-being of men and boys. The theme for this year’s celebrations is “Zero Male Suicide”.

Depression is a debilitating mental illness that affects millions worldwide. However, men are often less likely to seek help for this problem. In Kenya, the statistics of men battling with depression are alarming. Recent studies show one in 10 men are suffering from depression.

This is a significant increase from previous years and highlights the growing mental health crisis men in the country face. Many men who suffer from depression keep their struggles to themselves. This is due to societal expectations of masculinity, that men should be ‘strong’.

By raising awareness of the issue, we all have the collective responsibility of working to break down the stigma that occasionally comes with mental ill-health and make sure we encourage men to seek help.

The day is an opportunity for men to understand that there are many resources available for men struggling with depression—from medication to support groups, self-care practices and other ways for them to get help whenever they need it.

As we celebrate this day, we must applaud men who have overcome their struggles with depression by sharing their stories. We can inspire men and appreciate the importance of seeking help whenever a problem strikes and they will see a brighter future for them.

The government also has to fully support men by providing employment opportunities, lowering the cost of living, reducing taxation, providing access to mental health services and also launching initiatives that can help men to battle depression, therefore impacting positively the well-being of men.