Heed weather report to save lives, property

The weatherman has warned that we will soon experience El Niño rains. The weather doesn’t have favourites; it affects all.

To farmers, it is good news because farming is hinged on the prevailing weather conditions. But intense rains come with myriad challenges, especially for those still with ripe crops on the farm, as they need to act early to avoid losses that come with it.

Heavy surface run-off results in soil erosion that degrades the soils, leaving them infertile.

Parents also need to be prepared to deal with water-borne diseases. Depending on its prevalence, some areas get affected more than others, especially those with informal settlements or in low-lying areas and plains.

Similarly, most places are usually left with stagnant water that acts as a breeding ground for water-borne diseases. They have to ensure that their families and their loved ones are safe.

They also should enlighten their children on how to avoid being struck by lightning.

In addition, the inevitable perennial floods in the affected areas require sustainable measures to save lives and loss of livelihoods. But it is inexplicable that some people are always affected.

The government ought to reason with them on how timely measures can be taken to overcome the challenge. Control measures such as the building of dams are hastily taken, especially after the rains turn catastrophic. The knee-jerk reactions give politicians mileage yet good planning can resolve the matter.

Some areas experience landslides due to over-saturation of the soils with water, posing a risk to lives and property. Due to blockage and destruction, roads become impassable, often sweeping away users. This is blamed on poor waste management.

Such abundant rains are often preceded by acute drought and the resultant famine. Timely preparations and harvesting the rainwater for use, especially during drought, will save lives and sources of livelihood.