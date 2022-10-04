Harness technology in rural, remote areas

As the new government sets out to implement its agenda, creating a common benchmark to measure and modify sustainability efforts will increase productivity in diverse sectors.

Kenya is under tough economic conditions, leading to increased inflation. As a developing country, there is a need for it to adopt and unlock a virtuous circle to evade such crises in the future.

Technology is evolving radically around the world, which calls for an urgent need to be on our toes for us to fit in this competitive global market. New technology is essential in all aspects of life and has been a catalyst for development in many nations.

Sadly, innovation in Kenya has been emphasised more in urban areas than in rural ones, leading to unequal access to technological machinery and knowledge. People in remote areas are disadvantaged when it comes to healthcare, education, job hunting, agriculture and so on.

For instance, agriculture, which is carried out mostly in remote areas, requires a lot of human effort, which is burdensome to farmers. The use of machinery in agricultural activities tends to reduce the workload and makes farming easier; hence, farmers can engage in large-scale farming, increasing productivity.

Improving technology in agricultural farming systems in rural areas is one of the ways to tackle starvation and malnutrition. Equity recognises that every person has different circumstances and allocates the exact resources and opportunities needed to reach an equal outcome. In relation [to this], government should employ up-to-date technology by ensuring that farmers have access to these machines at low cost.

Poor internet connectivity [makes it difficult to use devices such as smartphones, laptops and other computers, making current affairs out of reach for many. Digital inequality means increased economic instability.

Rural social innovation as a way of transforming the country should have been included among the top agenda. The country would then make substantive strides in terms of development.

Supporting policies that enable reliable and affordable internet connectivity for rural communities will promote equity and economic growth.

Joyce Ngari, Narok

* * *

Some of us are already impressed with President William Ruto’s new government. A good example is in agriculture. It has been revealed that the Kenya Kwanza government is working to increase the number of business incubation centres to enable more youth to engage in the sector, thus fighting unemployment and even enhancing our country’s food security.

I agree with Elgeyo Marakwet Deputy Governor Grace Cheserek, who noted that climate change is negatively affecting farmers and the devolved unit was embarking on identifying one cash crop for every ward.

These are the changes and determination that we need.