Hard work begins for the new president

Dear President-elect William Ruto, congratulations on your hard earned victory as declared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

You have proved to be a fighter who never gives up, no matter what. Kenyans, in their millions, are struggling against poverty and have no role model.

Mr President-elect, you are now faced with one of your hardest tasks. You are now a shepherd of a flock that is facing many challenges.

This might seem like an easy task but it is not. The country is divided in the middle; not on voting blocs but on expectations.

Those who voted for you expect you to deliver while those who did not are afraid you might not deliver.

You have an uphill task of delivering to these two groups without any of them feeling excluded from the system.

Having gone through a rough and long period of politics, you must agree that Kenyans deserve a break.

We must not sink into the temptation of politicking again for the next five years yet we have a country to build.

Politics plays only a small role in the growth of our nation; the biggest part is made up of the economy, cohesion and international relations.

Service delivery

We must stop the rallies, the noise, the promises and drama we experienced and focus on service delivery.

Our public service is short of professional ethics and a national face that it ought to have.

Those who have come before you have not fully concentrated on equality of jobs across communities and races, despite promising us they will.

This has led to the unwanted growth of tribalism which creates tension during elections.

The reason a certain tribe votes for a candidate from their community is that they are assured of a place on the high table.

At times, you will be tempted to reward those who voted for you more than those who did not, but that will be against your oath of office.

You must concentrate on fair service delivery. Being president temporarily suspends your tribe and makes you multi-ethnic.

You have a responsibility to ensure anybody from each of the 43 tribes sees you as if you are their kinsmen, not because you can speak their language but because you make them feel part of the system.

This is the perfect time for the implementation of what Kenyans elected you to do, based on what you promised during campaigns.

I hope that in five years, we will not have Kenyans crying on social media to have food prices reduced.

My hope is that prices of basic commodities will henceforth take a downward trajectory.

I would like to see a Kenya that will not steal from its poor and sick citizens, a country of unity, peace and liberty.

You are about to wear a crown but it is not made of gold. This is a crown of thorns and it will be painful to wear it.