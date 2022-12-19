Happy migrants for sustainable livelihoods

December 18 is the annual International Migrants Day. The UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM) is calling for global cooperation in remembering migrants, especially those who have lost lives or disappeared in pursuit of a better life. The day advocates sustainable development, human settlements and population and stakeholder participation.

Various reasons trigger people to shift settlements from their motherland—such as political instability and discriminatory policies. In most cases, migrants move in search of greener pastures—especially in First World countries, believed to have grander business opportunities.

Ironically, refugees and other migrants face hardships, including the struggle to get employment, hence the challenge of meeting daily needs. Language barrier in foreign countries limits communication, translating to poor integration with the hosts and, consequently, misunderstanding. Some countries have discriminatory laws, especially in housing, healthcare and employment, making it hard for migrants to lead good lives.

The UN says in 2020 more than 281 million people were international migrants, whereas over 59 million were displaced by end of 2021. It attributes that to war and conflicts, insecurity and the effects of climate change.

There is a need to protect migrants. Most refugees are from low- and middle-income social classes, hence lacking a mechanism to air their grievances.

Economic growth

Migrants contribute to economic growth in both their countries of origin and host nations through activities like engaging in entrepreneurship. Venturing into business not only generates revenue for the government through taxes but also creates jobs for residents. That helps in tackling joblessness, keeping vices associated with idleness, like drug dependence and crime, low.

Today’s world is characterised by high technological advancements. Innovative migrants encourage the adoption of digital skills that can transform communities.

The UN Global Compact on Safe Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM), adopted by 164 nations in December 2018, is an opportunity and guidance to actualising human mobility and seizing the opportunities it brings.

Host nations should resource refugee camps adequately to make them habitable. The availability of basic requirements like water, food, schools and hospitals in the camps is vital to promoting sustainable livelihoods.

Collaboration between the international community, NGOs and related bodies can help in raising awareness of the rights of refugees and other migrants. All lives matter; let us join hands in promoting a good living atmosphere for everyone.