Governors should hit the ground running

Kenyans continue to ask themselves many questions with no answer following the declaration and swearing-in of elected county governors. The winners in the August 9 General Election—45 of them, as the gubernatorial poll in two counties were postponed until yesterday—were sworn in at ceremonies held last week.

These ceremonies were colourful and successful. However, of late, we have seen from the Controller of Budget that many counties have spent millions of shillings on the function.

For instance, there is a county which splashed a whopping Sh22 million on the ceremony while another spent only Sh250,000 on it. The big question is, why did the extravagant counties spend so much on a ceremony of four hours, yet their hospitals lack medicines and have poor infrastructure?

Other Kenyans are asking, what is so special about the counties that spent hundreds of millions of shillings on the swearing-in ceremony yet a particular county had a successful event on a low budget for the same thing?

The people who elected such spendthrifts of governors are lamenting high cost of living, lack of medicines and equipment in hospitals. Yet these newly elected governors are already spending so much money, forgetting that the people are suffering.

Kenyans are also asking that, if these governors are truly patriotic servant leaders, why didn’t they decline the extravagant event and redirect the millions to development projects?

Jeremiah Mutisya, Nairobi

* * *

The recent swearings-in of governors were quite revealing. For instance, in various counties, the outgoing governors failed to attend the ceremony.

That says a lot about our politicians. During the campaigns, they woo the people with sweet words in a bid to show how good they are. They give out their manifestos in a sweet soothing voice. But most of those who fail to be elected change to their true colours: Vengeful and arrogant.

Many of the governors who skipped the swearing-in of their successors were also vying and, instead of conceding, they kept a low profile. That delivered the message to citizens that there is no love lost between the leaders.

That should not be the case. This year’s General Election was not the last and the politicians who lost will come back to the people, requesting for votes. Leaders should be good role models to all Kenyans.

Lucy Macharia, Migori

* * *

The pomp and colour that characterised the swearing-in of governors must be reflected in their performance. Let the county bosses hit the ground running.

Kenyans are watching keenly how many industries will come up and not the number of fuel guzzlers that have hit the road.