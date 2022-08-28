Governors must drive devolution in counties

The 45 of 47 governors so far elected took the oath of office at the end of last week, setting the stage for the heads of counties to form their governments for the next five years.

This is the time for Kenyans to demand quorum to drive the agenda of devolution with caution. The combination of incumbents and first-time governors sends a signal of solid stewardship on the role of a governor.

First, the governors must appreciate the gender role in all departments in the county government. In addition, people living with disability must also appreciate the functionality of the counties. The balance must be addressed through the county assemblies, county service boards and the office of the governor.

Eradication of nepotism and tribalism, as well as the vile culture of rewarding political rejects with appointive positions must be replaced with meritocracy in the county governments.

Frivolous payments

Secondly, all the cases of pending bills in most county governments across the country must be resolved. The county chiefs must have the courage to stop the frivolous payments owed to suppliers and contractors in the infrastructure sector to facilitate completion of vital projects.

The newly elected governors must be swift to address the pending bills to accommodate their own manifestos. It would be unfortunate for some newly elected governors to ignore or pay debts without the relevant approval, which would be termed as mismanagement.

Unfinished projects like dispensaries, hospitals, ECDEs and county-marked roads mainly convey the inability for some contractors to get paid.

Managing county resources must align with the relevant Acts of Parliament and the Constitution. Overspending on recurrent expenditures defeats the efforts to save for development expenditure.

Thirdly, the governors must start to look for donors to fund specific projects that will help the people in the near future.

Low revenue income

Understanding the low revenue income in some counties, governors must play their cards in establishing diplomatic relations with both local and international donors in fundraising for projects. These include electricity connections, clean water supply, environmental conservation and technology upgrades in county technical institutes for the youths.

Lastly, corruption and mismanagement of county resources consume more than what they give in terms of revenue, value and allocations.

Through proper hiring of county government staff, the governors and county assemblies must ensure the workforce is not blotted and remove ghost workers. Revenue collection must be transparent and swift to achieve their targets, which will help to improve infrastructure and reliable service delivery.