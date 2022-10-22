Governors and MCAs must work together

The unfortunate altercation witnessed in Meru County assembly last week has once again brought to the fore the issue of power wrangles between county assemblies and the executive.

The ugly spat left tongues wagging and media awash with many wondering how governors who find themselves on a collision course with members of county assemblies will run the county affairs and dodge impeachment.

As Governor Kawira Mwangaza made her way to the county assembly to make her address, the dissenting group of ward representatives, in unison, walked out on her leaving her addressing empty seats, prompting the speaker to call her to order.

She was subjected to ignominy, something with portrays her as a leader who will have trouble running county affairs despite her famous win where she trounced political bigwigs to claim the top county's job.

It was unfortunate to see leaders going bare knuckle and firing salvos at each other in the full glare of cameras without an iota of shame.

This sorry situation made Meru County, which has hitherto practised decorum in running its affairs, make headlines for the wrong reasons and must be arrested before it gets out of hand.

Frosty relationships in county leadership, however, are not a new phenomenon. Kiambu and Nairobi counties have witnessed altercations that led to the impeachment of sitting governors.

When leaders fight, it is the citizens who catapulted them to those positions who are on the receiving end. Instead of fighting to bring resources and development to the grassroots level, most always stoop low to clash over trivial balderdash.

It is unfortunate that issues like the debilitating drought ravaging the county and threatening the sacrosanct right to life does not rank top in our leaders' priorities.

The issues like most of those raised in the scuffle need to be solved amicably, with magnanimity and mutual respect devoid of topsy-turvy battles of chest thumping that more often than not take a toll on service delivery.

The governor must deliberately build bridges with other leaders and avoid running county affairs as a lone ranger. MCAs must also show goodwill to work with the county boss, their political inclination notwithstanding. The undercurrents and blackmail fueling the acrimony if any, must be stopped forthwith.

County bosses need to create harmony by working with all leaders and avoid disenfranchising some. MCAs must also shun sabotaging their governors. It is time to serve Kenyans and not settle political scores. We must say no to the never-ending political bickering.

Timothy Mwirichia, Meru

The current Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza, who won the seat as an independent candidate, defeating political giants, is now having difficult moments only days into office.

Last week, she found it rough after MCAs walked out on her the moment she stood to address the assembly.

Claims of Kawira not listening to leaders under her government is something the thousands who elected her to power do not want to hear of. People voted for Governor Kawira to serve them fairly.

For effective leadership, the governor should hold a meeting with MCAs and listen to them keenly. The same Meru County voters who elected the governor are the same ones who elected those MCAs.

Being the governor means she owes her position to the people. Unity is powerful. The governor should make peace with MCAs for effective leadership.