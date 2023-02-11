Government failing Kenyan school children

The call by Haki Africa for Kenyan authorities to investigate corruption in schools is a polite indictment of the government of Kenya.

When children leave their parents at home and go to school, in this free market era, when parents are directed to some special shops for this and this product for their children, isn't this corruption?

Corruption might be rife in our learning institutions but it is important to retrace our footsteps and see where the rains started beating us.

Not so long ago that there was what used to be called the Kenya School Equipment Scheme. This scheme supplied books and learning materials to all students in government schools without a fee.

Students would get new books for free upon filling up what had been issued to them. Not only were students issued with free exercise books but textbooks, pens and geometrical sets were free as well.

There was zero theft of books because the supply was saturated. For your information, all manner of sports equipment was supplied free of charge, too. The same way the Kenya Schools Equipment Scheme came, the same way it died and the parents have had to shoulder this burden.

The Kibaki administration, in its thirst to give free education, tried to resuscitate the scheme but without much success.

Private suppliers

Allowing private suppliers was populist and prone to abuse. Today, parents have to grapple with the challenge of a failed or failing public education sector.

School boards of management and parents have been left without a choice but to try to fit into the shoes of the Kenya School Equipment Scheme but not without hurting the parents. It is true suppliers of school products have been on an exploitation spree but if the public education sector was indeed public, these cartels wouldn't have a place.

School and public transport in general shouldn't be left in the hands of private entrepreneurs. It is time for school buses to be pooled. They are public property and it is only fair for all students, irrespective of which schools they go to, to have access.

It is a high time the ministries of Finance and Education came together to buy or hire buses for use by students.

Only then shall the cartels in the school transport sub sector be suppressed. Our political class is busy talking about bursaries because it gives them political mileage but they won't tell us that this fund does very little to bring equity and equality in our schools. Let them legislate and make laws which would guarantee learning for all.

If the government worked the way it should, our children would love education because there would be equality.