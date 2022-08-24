Good that women won big in elections

After the much-anticipated General Election came to end, Kenya has a reason to be proud.

The country has set history for the first time for raising the number of women in leadership positions.

Gender equality has been a topic of discussion in Kenya for many years but now there are some gains.

Among the counties, Nakuru is the top county that emerged to have a high number of women in leadership positions starting from the governor, senator, as well as several Members of Parliament.

Nationally for the first time, seven women will be at the helm of county governance as compared to the expiring term where only three counties were led by female governors.

Women for a long time have been facing abuse online and in open places, harassment and psychological abuse during their campaign trail or when they show interest to enter into politics and this has discouraged many not to contest various seats.

This was mostly carried out by their opponents and their supporters and sometimes even the society itself.

According to United Nations, globally women have been discriminated against by political leadership and decision-makers this is because they have been regarded as 'weak'.

It is worrying that they are still some societies that don't allow women to lead them but the 2022 Kenyan General Election proved that women have a place in Kenyan leadership.

Equal chances

A constitutional provision introduced the 'two-third rule' in 2010 to enable more women to get into leadership positions and tone down male dominance in politics and it is evident now there is some improvement in subsequent elections since then.

Women have not been accorded equal chances in the social and economic fields.

It is high time the next government arranges its house in order so that we can have more women in elective seats for years to come.

All barriers affecting women's ascending to leadership positions should be eliminated for a better Kenya and to achieve the two-thirds gender rule envisioned in the Kenyan Constitution.

Online abuse, harassment, physical attacks and other barriers hindering women's ascension to power should be addressed.

We should continue fighting social cultural and other challenges that inhibit the formulation of implementation of programs and policies aimed at women empowerment.

Women have proven that they have what it takes to lead.