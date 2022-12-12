GMOs alone can’t fix food insecurity

Kenyans are divided on the scientific arguments for and against the Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) as a food security strategy. While some argue that even the high-yielding plants and animals, including Friesian cows and seedless oranges are a result of traditional animal breeding engineering, others think there are better alternatives for food security.

While GMOs may be good, the problem with Kenya is how ineffective the regulatory bodies can be. The inability of the National Environment and Management Authority to effectively regulate the environment sector quickly comes to mind. Whether we have a critical mass of biotechnologists to develop our own GMOs and ensure the GMO market is not adulterated by unscrupulous traders or even the funding to support such research are some of the key questions Kenyans seem to be worried about. This could mean that we may just be consuming GMO products whose nature of genetic manipulation we do not know.

This could be the reason some western countries have banned GMOs; so that they are sufficiently prepared to regulate the GMO environment and protect the genuine players while feeding the vulnerable population.

Biotechnology

While leveraging on biotechnology to enhance food production is acceptable, our food insecurity situation in Kenya is due to a number of factors. Our agricultural production is still largely smallholder-driven, with large tracts of arable land that are never utilised.

We need to promote irrigation farming to reduce dependency on rain-fed agriculture.

The government should support and subsidise agricultural production. Farmers must be supported in terms of seeds and fertilisers. Poor food marketing networks also need to be remedied. This is the reason farmers in Kirinyaga are crying that their produce is rotting in their shambas while people are starving in Baringo. That problem cannot be solved by GMOs.

The need to promote growing of traditional crops and vegetables is another potent area of focus. The traditional crops and vegetables have evolved with the natural environment and are thus more tolerant to climate variability. Millet and cassava played and still play a critical role in food security in the rural areas. They are now slowly disappearing.

Finally, leveraging on the blue economy will help address food security faster than GMOs. Our marine resources remain virtually unexploited yet there in lies huge sources of food.

In countries like Japan, Norway and even the USA, marine foods are a major source of food security. The debate on food production in the country and GMOs should be looked at in the wider context of exploding human population growth, climate change and environmental degradation.