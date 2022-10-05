GMO food will end hunger but be careful

Kenya has sufficient manpower and land to ensure that no Kenyan lacks food. And there are many unemployed youths.

President William Ruto’s government should encourage the youth to form and register groups in the villages and get some basic education on farming from extension or liaison officers.

They would then be commissioned to feed the nation in a government contract project.

Suppose these young people were given quality seeds and fertiliser and water made available.

They would no longer be jobless and would most probably produce more than the traditional farmers. This would also significantly reduce crime.

Small-scale subsistence farming can never be a sustainable solution to our food problem; neither can reliance on imports.

Farmers go to their farms not in the hope of producing anything significant but because they are conditioned to do so. Until farmers come together, we’ll remain in the woods a little longer.

Joe Mungai, Washington, USA

* * *

The world over, the topic of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) has been contested. That is why the government’s lifting of the 10-year ban on GMO food should, therefore, elicit reactions and discussions among Kenyans.

Genetically modified crops have many benefits to human health and the environment but there are also a number of concerns about their safety.

Therefore, Kenyans deserve to be enlightened on why the ban was lifted because, I believe, the Cabinet decision was not accidental.

I know that food security would definitely top the list of reasons for the lifting of the ban, but again, between food quantity or quality, what outweighs the other?

If there is one thing the government should be transparent about, it’s its people’s diet.

Any decision around GMO food should have public education and participation so that we don’t become surprised by any major motive behind the lifting of the ban.

Whilst I agree that climate change is another reason why we need to adopt scientifically proven and adaptive seeds, let us tread carefully on GMOs for the sake of our health and the environment.

Owino Nyakiti, Migori

* * *

While the move by the Cabinet to lift a decade-old ban on GMOs seems good now, it could be very costly in the long run.

Research in the United States and other parts of the developed world show strong links between food obtained from GMOs and cancer, high blood pressure, diabetes and other lifestyle diseases.

Yet Kenya is already struggling with increasingly high cases of cancer with limited medicare.

While GMOs could be a solution to the recurrent food shortages, we could also end up battling costly lifestyle diseases.