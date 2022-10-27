Give special attention to northern region

After 10 years of devolution, the north has remained less developed than the rest of the country. It has faced endless challenges since Independence that seem to overwhelm successive regimes.

According to a report on a study of shariah cooperatives in Kenya published in the International Journal of Social Economics, Kenyans in general are ranked amongst the world’s poorest. Compared to other regions, northeastern Kenya is very poor.

Some of the major challenges the north faces are deep-rooted ethnicity, a secession movement in the former Northern Province and a lack of skilled manpower.

Livestock raids are among the leading causes of death. Many civilians and even police officers have been killed by bandits in the region over the years, forcing military intervention. But that won’t solve the insecurity challenge in the north.

The forced movements of the people in the north—either due to insecurity or in search of water and pasture during droughts—make them not involve themselves in economic activities due to the resultant instability.

A government programme to offer loans to the residents to start businesses and farming activities, including livestock rearing, would make life easier in the northern region. But that can only be viable if the relevant physical infrastructure is present in the region.

Basic education should be a key consideration to enable every person in the north to be knowledgeable. Famine is another big challenge that has put the region in the headlines not only in Kenyan but also in international media.

Some organisations have been donating food and medicine in the region for many years but there seems to be no reprieve from diseases, which are fuelled by drought, hunger and insecurity situation.

The land in northern Kenya should be put to proper use. Several dams to supply water for irrigation and domestic use should be constructed with the aim of solving the food shortages and other problems the residents face.

The government should set up a special fund for the north and strictly monitor it. The nation can’t afford to lose any more lives. Let’s educate the residents on the importance of peaceful coexistence. Investment in micro businesses can help to improve the lives of the residents.

The UN, government and other concerned stakeholders should pay special attention to the north so as to solve the challenges the region faces. Resolving the challenges in the north could help to remove Kenyans from the list of the poorest people.