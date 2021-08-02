Get tough on Covid-19 protocol violators

People attending a campaign rally in totals disregard of Covid-19 rules. The ban on gatherings seems to be only on paper.

Nearly one and a half years after the first case of Covid-19 was detected in the country, the government is struggling with an upsurge of daily infections. It’s unfortunate that the same officials whom we expect to uphold the law are at the forefront of falling afoul of the health protocols.

