Get tough on Covid-19 protocol violators

Nearly one and a half years after the first case of Covid-19 was detected in the country, the government is struggling with an upsurge of daily infections. It’s unfortunate that the same officials whom we expect to uphold the law are at the forefront of falling afoul of the health protocols.

The rules set to curb the spread of the coronavirus are imposed on ordinary citizens with the political class seemingly exempt from them. The ordinary citizen has to put on a mask, maintain social distance and be at home before the curfew, yet politicians gather many of their supporters at rallies without protection.

To the political class, it’s business as usual as they propel their succession political campaigns for the 2022 General Election. These gatherings caused the spike in infections, especially the deadlier Delta variant.

With the number of the fully vaccinated Kenyans still low, we are still experiencing challenges to get vaccines yet we attend political gatherings without adhering to Covd-19 measures. Despite the ban on these events, politicians are on an upper hand and are considered untouchables when it comes to application of the law.

Once again, hospitals are beginning to flood with Covid-1 patients and with time, the facilities will not be enough after a period of months of calm. The law is applied selectively with the ordinary Kenyans bearing the brunt of failure to adhere to these rules while politicians roam the country with abandon.

The Health ministry, through Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, has urged Kenyans to boycott political gatherings, saying, nobody is forced to attend them.

The ban on political gatherings in the country can only be enforced by the government. Political gatherings are illegal, hence any politician should face the consequences of convening one.

The police should do their part in ensuring the laid down laws are abided by. The zeal that police officers exhibited when the Covid-19 rules were set have declined. I’m not calling for a reinstatement of the tough measures but we need action. It’s high time we realised that Covid-19 is here to stay; the more we behave as if it’s not there, the longer the country will take to recover from the impact of the pandemic.

David Kinyanjui, Kiambu

* * *

The spike in Covid-19 infections has been witnessed in the country and, as usual, government restrictions come hand in hand.

For a long time, the Ministry of Health has been advising Kenyans to take care of themselves, which is okay, but it should show zeal in terms of vaccination.

The government should move with speed in ensuring that all Kenyans are vaccinated against the coronavirus. That will assure Kenyans of a return to normality and probably reduce cases of mental health among the victims of the ‘new normal’.