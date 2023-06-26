Garissa varsity proof we can beat terrorism

Garissa University held its fourth graduation ceremony last Thursday was well attended and honoured with the presence of top leaders, among them Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu and his Defence counterpart and former MP (2007-2022) of the host Garissa Township Constituency, Aden Duale.

As one of the graduands, it was obviously a big day for us. But it was, above all, inspirational to watch how the university’s bounciness and resolute rise from the ashes of April 2, 2015, Al-Shabaab dawn massacre was powerfully tapped as a demonstration of hope and resilience in the battle against terrorists.

Mr Duale, whose speech was focused on the exigent need to join forces to crush the Somalia-based terrorist group, especially following its renewed attacks in parts of the northeastern region (Garissa, Mandera and Wajir counties) and Lamu, in Coast.

The CS precisely reminisced how, at that lowest moment of the university’s history, he stood near that crime scene to remind Al-Shabaab that “the pen will be mightier than the gun“.

Time has proved him right in many ways, given the university’s defiant growth from a humble public constituent college at the time of the attack to a chartered well-secured public university that has risen to produce its first PhD holder this year.

Besides, the institution of higher learning introduced an additional germane faculty exclusively dealing with peace and security studies and opened a multi-storied hostel for the learners.

As Dr Martin Luther King, Jr famously remarked, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”

We did it at Garissa University; we can do it again elsewhere to guarantee that terrorism does not get an inch of space to thrive, ideologically or militarily.