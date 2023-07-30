Gabriel Oguda’s ‘letter’ to Catholic bishops in bad taste

Gabriel Oguda’s article, “An open letter to the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops on road rarely taken” (Saturday Nation, July 22) was in bad taste and sarcastic.

First, Mr Oguda should make a clear distinction between the Catholic Church and its leadership and the other ‘churches’ and, in particular, the cults because they are not churches at all. The Shakahola massacre tells it all.

The Catholic bishops and other religious leaders have expressed their concern about the situation our country finds itself today and warned we might slip into anarchy, asking the government to open the doors for dialogue.

The Catholic Church’s initiatives to promote a good society globally cannot be taken for granted. It was insulting of Oguda to mock the bishops, saying if Kenya burns they will flee to The Vatican, as if they don’t face the same reality as their compatriots.

Unlike politicians, you will not find a bishop posting in the social media how he helped his fellow Christians. Secondly, they are not cowards to run away. Remember Bishop Ndingi mwana a’Nzeki’s role during the politically instigated tribal crashes in Nakuru in 1992, when he told the Kanu regime they were started by protected people within its ranks and not the opposition as the regime claimed. Remember when Bishop Korir of Eldoret sheltered families whose homes were razed in the 2007/2008 post-election violence?

Kenyans cannot forget such heroes and their role during the country’s darkest moments.

In their letters released on April 2 and July 19, the bishops asked the government to get it priorities right. They lamented that 4.1 million Kenyans could not put food on the table. They pointed out the complacence of the security agencies when well-connected politicians are behind goons hired to destroy private property.

They asked the government to listen to the cries of Kenyans in these tough times and solve the economic crisis without increasing taxes, which would hurt the poor even more. They asked the government to tame some of its senior officials to act within the law. They asked the Opposition to reconsider some of their plans

And much more.

I think Oguda is of age and can read the Catholic bishops’ letters.