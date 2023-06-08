Fulfil purpose of national prayer breakfast

I write to express my deep concerns regarding the National Prayer Breakfast. In a nation more politically divided than ever, these events seem to be nothing more than empty gestures, devoid of the reconciliation and unity they are meant to inspire.

It is disheartening to witness our leaders engage in political machinations and ethnic biases rather than work towards the betterment of our country.

After the 2022 elections, Kenya finds itself deeply divided along tribal lines. The actions and rhetoric of those in power, including the President, contradict the very essence of unity and healing that the event is supposed to represent.

The alarming fact that President William Ruto has rewarded 95.5 per cent of his appointments to one community and a select few who supported his campaign raises serious questions about his commitment to healing our nation. How can we expect to reconcile a deeply divided country when our leaders promote hate and tribalism through language and actions?

The current crop of leaders, particularly those affiliated with the ruling party UDA, have failed to convince the public that they genuinely prioritise national reconciliation and healing. Instead, many appear to be self-serving hypocrites and sycophants more interested in personal gain than the welfare of Kenyans.

In this context, these events are an utter waste of our precious resources, time and energy if our leaders fail to grasp the fundamental reasons behind them.

Moreover, the faiths and clergy must also be held accountable for their role in perpetuating the rot and confusion that plagues our nation. By becoming entangled with the government and turning a blind eye to corruption and other ills, they have undermined their moral authority and betrayed the trust of the faithful. The faiths should stand as a beacon of truth, justice and integrity but have faltered in this regard.

To truly heal our country and bridge the deep divides, we need leaders who genuinely embody the spirit of unity, reconciliation and peace. Who prioritise the well-being of all Kenyans over personal or tribal interests. Only then can we build a prosperous and harmonious nation.