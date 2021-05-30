Francis Atwoli’s weird ideas will only benefit cartels

Cotu boss Francis Atwoli

Cotu boss Francis Atwoli.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

In an opinion titled, ‘Workers shall oppose any attempt to disband NHIF’, which was published in the DN of May 28, Cotu secretary-general Francis Atwoli makes disturbing assertions. He claims that President Moi had put in place “functioning healthcare and education systems”.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.