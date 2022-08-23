Fostering democracy costly but let’s soldier on

A developing nation, Kenya has had a fair share of its challenges while aspiring to nurture democracy, which is often under threat. This is an expensive affair that digs deep into the pockets of our indebted poor young nation.

The people are to blame for this mess as not all of us have the nation at heart when struggling to make it better. A dart at a chance for self-improvement can divert attention from the struggle.

Fighting for democracy when the government of the day is holding it captive is tedious, expensive and dangerous. For our leaders, democracy simply means satisfying a section of the citizenry as the rest grumble.

Democracy, however, is a broad spectrum that is unlimited in both definition and perspective. It could mean good governance, representation, freedom or even constitutionalism.

Security of our people is always under threat. Banditry in pastoralist communities and organised crime in urban and peri-urban areas threaten the peace. Human rights—be it among girls who want education or minority groups exercising their beliefs—are often denied. The health of those without wealth is not protected as it should.

These three—security, which is always threatened, rights, which are often denied, and health of the poor, which is not protected—make up the basic reasons why people fight to protect their democracy. They do so to put in public office the right people, who can guarantee them the three unconditionally.

The fight for democracy has been too expensive for us. In the course of it, several good and promising leaders have lost their lives and jobs while careers have been destroyed, education tampered with, taxes overused and security apparatus misused.

Some leaders, alive or dead, have undergone detention without trial in violation of their fundamental human rights. This struggle paints the country ugly and scares away visitors.

We, the people, have a responsibility, through constitutional means, to protest violations of the law. The government that we put in place is obligated to listen to our grievances and work hard to protect the law. Many more elections will be nullified, several demonstrations held and a good number of people either sacked or forced to resign. This is part of the cost that we have to incur.

But despite the expensive nature of the struggle, we must soldier on and protect the values of our nation. We don’t fight for democracy to enjoy it but to make this nation a better place for our children. We owe it to them.

Our forefathers died fighting for our nation’s freedom, not because they anticipated to enjoy it, but they were thinking of us future generations. We cannot repay the debt; all we can do is remain peaceful and protect freedom by fighting for democracy to make our country even better for future generations.