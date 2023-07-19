Fight body dysmorphia mental disorder

In Kenya, emphasis has been made on mental health conditions such as depression, bipolar and anxiety, leaving out body dysmorphic disorder.

Body dysmorphic disorder, also called body dysmorphia, is a mental health condition where one has perceived flaws or defects in their appearance and, more often than not, other people don’t notice them.

Although these are imaginary flaws, they, however, leave the victim disturbed. Both men and women are affected by body dysmorphia. However, let me focus on women.

Common features women tend to fixate on are the face, body shape and complexion. There has been a rise of African women carrying out corrective surgery to change either their body features or complexion.

Western influence and body perfectionism arising from social media influence has created unnecessary pressure on women, as well as girls, even as young as 15, leading them to perform procedures such as plastic and cosmetic surgery.

Skin bleaching has also been on the increase amongst women in the continent due to the perceived narrative that being close to whiteness is better than natural melanin-toned skin.

These sorts of practices have led to medical complications such as skin cancer.

Body dysmorphia may cause social anxiety, eating disorders, severe depression and suicidal behaviour on the affected due to the immense worry they might have concerning their bodies.

However, the condition can be managed through cognitive behavioural therapy and medication.

We need to encourage our women and girls to appreciate their bodies as they are to rid the populace of this condition.

Creating awareness may help to end the trend of suicidal deaths brought about by the condition.

In doing so, more men and women will be saved from the perception that something is wrong with their bodies and body features yet they aren’t. We are all beautiful or handsome.