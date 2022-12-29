Ex-MP Jeremiah Kioni's claims against Ruto baseless lies

Former Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni’s claims that President William Ruto frustrated his former boss Uhuru Kenyatta are baseless and cannot go unchallenged.

It is in the public domain that then-President Kenyatta abandoned his deputy Ruto, who has been very loyal to him for a long time, in favour of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

It is the hypocrisy of the highest order for Mr Kioni to mislead Kenyans that it was Dr Ruto who frustrated Uhuru, yet everyone in Kenya knows that it is, indeed, Uhuru who did everything possible to ensure that Ruto did not ascend to the presidency.

The recent victory by Ruto is a good lesson for leaders like Uhuru who dump people who have stood by them even during very difficult circumstances.

Ruto supported Uhuru in 2002, 2012 and 2017, when politicians he now claims to be his friends had ganged up against him.

Kioni should also stop misleading Kenyans that Ruto has reversed projects started by Uhuru. The ex-MP only wants to remain relevant by misleading people that Ruto is engaging in frustrating his predecessor yet what he is talking about are baseless. Let him come out and name them.

Opposition leaders, including Kioni, should allow the President to implement his pre-election pledges and not criticise him.

The recent ‘Handshake’ between Uhuru and Raila left the economy in a bad state. Kioni and his ilk should, therefore, allow Ruto to implement the measures he has put in place to correct the mess.

Several leaders from the opposition side are now working with the government after they realised that what Uhuru and Raila had been saying about Ruto during the last election was, indeed, false and misleading.

It is Uhuru who frustrated and dumped Ruto, his long-time loyal ally and DP of 10 years.

Joel Onyango, Kericho

* * *

In his article of December 11, 2022, Sunday Nation columnist Irungu Kang’ata argues that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has used the same strategy—that of protest—to advance his personal interests through entering into agreements with governments of the day over time.

The Senator for Murang’a County adds that President William Ruto’s, unlike the previous governments, will not enter into such agreements. He says this is because Ruto has understood and outmanoeuvred Raila.

That is where I disagree with Kang’ata. First, he assumes that ‘hustlers’ will agree with the ruling UDA coalition in 2027. UDA made many promises to the hustlers and, if they are not met and Raila continues highlighting the government’s shortcomings, then the Opposition chief will not fade away as predicted in the article. It is also ironic that Kang’ata, being a member of UDA, chose to advise his ‘enemy’ on how to be strong.

For Raila to fade away, the Ruto government has to deliver. If the cost of living, unemployment, insecurity and other ills are still plaguing Kenyans and Raila continues highlighting the issues to be addressed, then he will still be relevant politically. It is UDA that needs to change its strategy and focus more on delivering for Kenyans and less on Raila.