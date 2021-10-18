Even with jab, don’t relent on malaria war

Recently, scientists in Uganda discovered a type of malaria that is resistant to artemisinin, the main drug that has been used effectively to treat malaria.

This means the drug has now been rendered useless in the fight against malaria and we all have to be extra careful to keep this deadly disease at bay.

Africa, which accounts for almost 90 per cent of malaria cases, is the worst hit by the disease due to factors that can easily be put under control.

Sleeping under treated mosquito nets, burning mosquito coils and treating or draining unnecessary stagnant water in or near homesteads are among ways of guarding against malaria.

Thanks to the government for making mosquito nets available and affordable to Kenyans. According to research, pregnant women and children under five are usually the most overwhelmed by the disease, which claims 400,000 lives annually.

The deadly consequences of malaria so far have been evident in the continent — probably due to the tropical climate, which favours the breeding of this parasite. The population in remote and rural areas also exposes them to a higher risk of getting this disease since the areas are usually bushy, marshy and many residents don’t observe hygiene.

The environment in most parts of Africa also offers favourable conditions for the breeding of mosquitoes and, hence, spread of malaria. The flood-prone areas of Kenya, such as Budalang’i and Nyando, are also among the malaria hotspots. The government should put in more effort to save the residents of these areas from death caused by this disease.

Public health officials need to stem this drug-resistant malaria by beefing up surveillance and supporting research into new drugs, among other measures.

We shouldn’t wait until the situation is too bad to do anything. Let’s learn from the consequences of the recent failures to stop the coronavirus pandemic.

Ongera Kepha, Kakamega

* * *

According to an estimate by the World Health Organization (WHO), malaria killed more people in 2019 than Covid-19 has so far, almost two years since it was first diagnosed. The majority of these cases were from Africa.

Malaria is a deadly disease and, as such, we should put more efforts in the fight against it. Parents and other caregivers should take those under their charge to health centres to be vaccinated against malaria, now hat a vaccine was approved by WHO.

County governments should mobilise residents to receive the vaccine. In this regard, families should ensure that they sleep under treated mosquito nets, destroy the breeding grounds of mosquitoes among other ways.

We must ensure that malaria infections are abated .The Health ministry should sensitise Kenyans on the dangers of malaria.