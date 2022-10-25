Ensure smooth transfer of Laikipia offices

In an address to residents of Laikipia County on Mashujaa Day, Governor Joshua Irungu reiterated his administration’s resolve to move the county government operations to Rumuruti Town from Nanyuki in January.

The second-time governor said the relocation to the new county headquarters was informed by the need to improve service delivery to the residents.

This follows the completion of a Sh60 million office block, the elevation of Rumuruti to a special municipality and a spirited attempt at developing the town’s infrastructure over the past couple of years.

Improved service delivery is what all residents of Laikipia, and indeed the country, seek. However, integral to that is the little-discussed welfare of the concerned employees and their families.

Although that is a good idea, there is a glaring failure to address the smooth relocation of personnel and, by extension, their families.

Rumuruti remains largely under-developed and remote—akin to its original name, “Remote route”. It is about 88 kilometres from Nanyuki, accessed by a rough road that passes through nature conservancies, ranches and large swathes of bushland.

The town is yet to establish the necessary amenities to handle a growing population. A sewerage system is yet to be established, water connection is wanting, there is not enough land for expansion and internet connectivity is poor. That is not forgetting the neighbouring Sipili and Ol-Moran areas, which are hot spots of insecurity that tends to spill over into Rumuruti.

Most county employees working at Nanyuki have school-going children, are undertaking further education at tertiary institutes in the town and access healthcare in the established health facilities there.

Is it too much to ask, then, that the governor demonstrates, with equal fervour, his administration’s commitment to ensuring a smooth transition for the personnel before, during and after the great move to Rumuruti?

What measures has the county government put in place to spur private investment in housing, healthcare, early childhood education, access to the internet and entertainment?

In contrast, Nanyuki, which is well over 100 years old, enjoys well-developed social amenities—ranging from entertainment spots, recreational areas such as a sports club, schools for children who need specialised care and a business college where a number of staff are taking diplomas and certificate courses.

Doesn’t an employer owe their staff comparable living conditions when they relocate their operations? Has the Irungu administration collected views from their employees as regards issues that they deem important? Has an independent relocation committee to represent members of staff and address their concerns of relocating been constituted and heard?

Laikipia has made huge strides in infrastructural development and revenue collection, and now it has been presented with an opportunity to develop a blueprint, to be emulated by others, on personnel relocation. At a time when global economic growth has slowed and purchasing power dwindled, there is a need for a motivated stress-free staff to provide better services.