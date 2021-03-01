Ensure equity in distribution of vaccine

Kenya is expected to receive 11 million additional doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from the African Union.

  • Our country is rightly among the first in Africa to roll out the vaccination programme
  • Some 1.25 million citizens will be given the jab in phase one of the campaign envisaged to end by June.

Kenya is set to receive its first batch of the Covid-19 vaccine tonight. Frontline workers — including medical care staff, teachers, security personnel, hospitality sector staff and some selected vulnerable groups such as the elderly — are top in the inoculation scale of preference.

