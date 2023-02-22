Ensure all secondary students join varsity

The 2022 KSCE examination candidates returned a better performance than the previous three years in a row.

Of the 826,807 students who sat the exam,175,345 made the university entry grade of C-Plus (C+). So, what happens to the remaining 651,462?

This brings confusion since the government is proposing a 100 per cent transition to secondary school but fails to handle the huge number of Form Four leavers. The focus is always on the students who qualify for university.

Much as it facilitates the granting of study loans to such students, the Education Ministry should ensure that the “failures” enrol in colleges, polytechnics and technical, vocational and educational training (TVET) institutions. For instance, the 95,154 candidates who scored a mean grade of C-Plain in 2022 should be absorbed in a training institute to acquire relevant skills.

Such students, especially those from poor backgrounds, often fail to further their education, mainly due to ignorance and lack of funds. Some have no access to news media, hence a lack of information regarding the opportunities available to them. They also give up on life and tend to shun talk about further education.

Let’s not push students to secondary school without showing them where they will land after four years. A pupil who scores less than 200 marks is likely to fail Form Four. Then why should they be forced to join high school? But if they have to, training institutes should be ready to absorb them after their exams.

The 100 per cent transition should happen at both levels.

Queenter Otieno, Kisumu

* * *

Most young graduates want to immediately get their favourite white-colour job based on the course they did at the university. That has led many to end up idling at home, killing themselves with self-pity.

However, the fact that one has attained the highest level of formal education means they are an all-round person who can do any task and be productive.

Most of the graduates are always complaining about the lack of jobs yet they just sit at home browsing the internet.

Instead of spending the whole day roaming from one app to another, why can’t they use that time to, after consulting their parents and start a project which can give them an income?

Let the youth have a mindset change so that one doesn’t wait to get a job in their field of study but be creative and innovative.