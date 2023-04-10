Enhance technology in safety and security

Dead Man’s Switch: A Crypto Mystery is a documentary film on Gerald Cotten, who died in 2018 with $250 million in cryptocurrency in a ‘vault’ to which only he had the key. There was no failsafe in case the software operator is impaired.

Tammy Kaehler’s novel Dead Man’s Switch: A Kate Reilly Racing Mystery is about a race driver who died mysteriously.

In Sigmund Brouwer’s novel Dead Man’s Switch, a teenage boy receives a failsafe email from his best friend who drowned in a boating accident two weeks earlier. His death had triggered an automatic email to the boy since he had missed entering the password that proves he is alive.

The term ‘dead man’s switch’ (Let’s call it ‘DMS’ here; not the standard abbreviation but to save space) originally referred to a mechanism that would automatically stop machinery, lawn mower, tractor or train after a set period of inactivity from the operator. This normally happens if its operator were to die or become somehow incapacitated by, say, unconsciousness or falling asleep.

DMS is now an everyday focus of product developers and engineers to ensure safe interactions with products. It is also a service that automatically contacts your friends and/or family in the event that something happens to you. In some instances, it is a failsafe release of sensitive information in case the person dies, if the contents would have invited harm from his enemies. Your email provider may disable your account, alert your digital heirs and even delete the account.

We lose people in unclear circumstances; have designated parts of highways as accident black spots; and know which zones have high crime rates.

The concept of DMS is increasingly being used in general security and personal safety in order to monitor and minimise harm, and create a reliable post-disaster narrative. It is akin to social and other interventions used to reduce “despair deaths” like alcohol-drugs abuse and suicide.

The elements of DMS technology include street lighting, and cameras along highways and outdoor public spaces. However, these few DMS elements also appear incomplete and disjointed.

A few victims may have been saved (and perhaps more accurate praise and blame rhetoric in case of harm) if there was a structured DMS policy that incorporates national and county governments, security agencies, businesses, mobile telephony, insurance and private and public institutions.

Individuals can also be brought on board through moral suasion (jawboning) on benefits of investing in safety and security. DMS is more than a camera for checking whether the maid eats your child’s food.