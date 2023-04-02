Enhance road safety measures to save lives

In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the number of road accidents, leading to numerous deaths and injuries.

This is a growing concern for both the public and policymakers, who must work together to address the matter.

One of the main factors contributing to the increase in road accidents is the high number of vehicles on our roads.

With more vehicles on the road, the likelihood of more accidents occurring has increased significantly.

Another factor is poor infrastructure, including poorly maintained roads, inadequate lighting and a lack of proper signage.

This makes driving more challenging, particularly during adverse weather conditions.

Reckless driving, speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs are other major contributors to road accidents. These behaviours are often a result of ignorance, carelessness, or a desire to reach a destination faster.

To address this issue, there needs to be greater awareness and education about safe driving practices, including the need to obey traffic rules and regulations, driving within the prescribed speed limits and avoiding distractions while driving.

The government also needs to invest in infrastructure, including maintaining roads, installing proper lighting and signage, and building pedestrian footpaths and cycle lanes.

Additionally, stricter enforcement of traffic laws and regulations is necessary, as well as stiffer penalties for offenders.

Private sector and civil society groups can also play a vital role in promoting road safety by supporting public awareness campaigns and investing in road safety initiatives and driver training programmes.

We must all embrace safe driving practices, and policymakers must prioritise investments in road infrastructure and the enforcement of traffic laws.

Working together, we can create a safer road environment for all.

Jecktone Odhiambo, Trans Nzoia

Last week, at least 14 people died after a Pwani University bus rammed a matatu over suspected brake failure.

This brings to the fore the issue of road safety, particularly for school and university students, who mostly have one driver even for long travels and at times no mechanic at all.

Long trips need two drivers, as one may be exhausted and would, therefore, require time off the wheel to rest.

These buses also need regular check-ups to avoid accidents due to undetected defects.

If these measures were put in place we would avoid road accidents and save lives.