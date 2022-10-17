Enhance dyslexia awareness to end stigma

First celebrated in 2002, October 8, which is World Dyslexia Day, and World Dyslexia Awareness Month are meant to raise awareness of this common learning disability in order to fight the related stigma and overcome it.

The International Dyslexia Association defines dyslexia as “a specific learning disability that is neurobiological in origin”. The term “dyslexia” was coined by Rudolf Berlin, a German ophthalmologist and professor based in Stuttgart, 130 years ago.

Dyslexia is characterised by difficulty with accurate or fluent word recognition and poor spelling and decoding abilities. These difficulties typically result from the phonological component of language that is often unexpected in relation to other cognitive abilities. The condition has no cure and affects both children and adults. But early detection and evaluation to determine specific needs can improve success.

The condition, which affects 5-10 per cent of the world’s population, is often misunderstood, leading to increased stigma towards the victims. They are usually seen as abnormal, yet their intelligence is unaffected though they use the right side of the brain more for processing information. Persons with dyslexia don’t see words backwards; it’s the deficit caused by the interpretation of left and right.

The condition indiscriminately affects 9-12 percent of the world’s population, 2-4 per cent seriously. Dyslexia Organization Kenya says over 10 per cent of the population are dyslexic.

Difficulty in learning simple rhymes, speech delays, leaving out or repeating short words and writing letters backwards or reversing them while reading are among the many signs and symptoms of dyslexia.

Lack of confidence and low self-esteem are the usual consequences of dyslexia. The victims tend to be affected emotionally, depressed or develop anxiety when their poor attainment in academics is attributed to inattention, distractibility, laziness, immaturity and deficiency.

Victims risk stigma, prejudice and discrimination, which affects their health as they will choose to avoid stigmatising agents and, hence, ridicule. They may, therefore, not be encouraged to seek early medication. Society seems to think that these students are poor performers and that nothing good can come out of them. But they are reported to be good in creative arts. All they need is support and acceptance.

It’s time we educated society on dyslexia, its signs and symptoms and its impact on individuals. Early diagnosis should be encouraged. Parents with dyslexic children should accept them and clearly explain to them why they are the way they are. Schools should also understand their condition. That will stop the stigma.

Lastly, the government and other stakeholders should make available digital intervention programmes like reading tutors.