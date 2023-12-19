Enforce ban on smoking in public places

A number of individuals have a tendency of smoking cigarette on a public domain without considering the adverse health effects it may have on the next neighbour.

This is a very dangerous activity as it is not healthiest to the active smoker as it has got pervasive dangers on the user.

For instance, the cigarette itself is composed of nicotine, which is a coloured alkaloid derived from tobacco plant, it has got tar which is very toxic to the human body.

As we know it, smoking cigarette causes cancer, heart diseases, stroke, lung diseases, diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases such as emphysema and chronic bronchitis.

Smoking also increases risk of tuberculosis, certain eye diseases and problems of the immune system such as rheumatoid arthritis.

The nicotine in tobacco is highly addictive as it makes your brain release a chemical called dopamine. The chemical makes the user feel happy, helps him to concentrate on a task and gives him more energy.

But all that is shortlived and dependent on the next shot. Besides, it might be beneficial to the user but not to the passive smoker.

In this regard, the Ministry of Health, led by Susan Nakhumicha, should overhaul regulations on drug use, especially cigarettes, as the users should be refrained from smoking in public.

They would however prefer smoking in their private places to avoid affecting non-users.

This will, however, ensure issues relating to tobacco use will be reduced by a larger percentage.