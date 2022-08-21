End varsity student house, facility, service crisis

With the ever-increasing admission rates and huge enrollment of government and self-sponsored students, Kenyan universities are undoubtedly biting off more than they can chew.

As admission based on on-campus accommodation space was stopped, facilities at most institutions of higher learning are overstretched, forcing students to make do with what is available.

Only a few days before the admission of freshmen, some are yet to renovate their poor or under-developed residential halls.

Admissions is an opportunity for private landlords near the institutions to sell accommodation space. Seemingly, the high enrollment has created a conducive market for investment in housing but questions have arisen regarding their quality.

At least 145,000 students will enrol in at least 67 public and private universities, according to the Ministry of Education, and one of the major considerations is their accommodation.

Private houses

Many new students prefer university-owned on-campus hostels to private houses. The hostels, which mostly hold up to four people, are usually allocated on a first come, first served basis. They are safer, cheaper and conveniently close to lecture halls.

Unfortunately, many campuses lack services such as off-campus housing, shuttle services, security and water supply to match the high demand for housing.

A glimpse at the hostels reveals the true nature of student housing in most universities. No university is capable of providing top-notch or ace accommodation facilities to all its students.

I lived in a private hostel as a freshman, sharing a room with three roommates. Our parents paid Sh9,000 rent apiece per semester, which seems fair. Most of my friends lived in these private hostels in twos or fours. The lower the number of occupants the higher the charges per head.

Safety

But there is the question of the safety of occupants. The five-storey hostel was seemingly constructed using sub-standard materials. What still freaks me out is how I managed to live with four other students in a tiny room, which, in my view, was supposed to hold only one person since it was a typical single room.

Sadly, the situation is replicated at universities across the country.

So, can the weight of four people and their belongings be sustained in such a small room? Was there a structural engineer to advise on the best bricks to use? Is the foundation strong enough to support the weight of four people in a five-storey flat with almost 60 rooms?

Worth noting is that most of these buildings and hostels collapse due to greedy developers having contracted bogus and inexperienced constructors who fail to follow the requisite building code and take shortcuts.

All institutions must adhere to the Commission for University Education’s (CUE) “Universities Standards and Guidelines, 2014” .