End the agonising dilemma of LGBTQ+

It’s hard to figure out how to approach the issue of the LGBTQ+ community in Kenya. It is a matter we’ve dodged for a long time but keeps confronting us; so, we may as well start dealing with it.

Many people are not comfortable talking about sex, so you can imagine how difficult it can be to talk about LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and others). Due to the dilemma we are in, the conversations are mostly held online or in private.

The country’s penal code criminalises gay and lesbian unions and adoption by same-sex couples is prohibited. For a long time, there has been no problem with that because traditional African values largely frown upon same-sex unions. Secondly, it is also against most people’s religious beliefs to be involved in these kinds of relationships.

But on the other hand, a recent Supreme Court ruling that members of the LGBTQ+ community have a constitutional right to association has made the whole issue a complicated jig-saw puzzle. How will they form associations when the law makes them criminals by simply existing?

With the LGBTQ+ community ever subjected to harassment, violence and exclusion, I bet none of them can report such matters to the police; it’s akin to a criminal turning him/herself in. So, they are left to suffer in silence.

Psychologists have ruled out LGBTQ+ being a mental illness. It’s difficult to convince people to accept this ‘new phenomenon’, largely owing to our conservative nature and, more so, since LGBTQ+ is viewed as alien. While everybody is entitled to basic human rights, it’s hard to adopt what we are not accustomed to.

Legislators should clarify the law to resolve this culture clash. Religious leaders must also look for other ways of resolving the issue because the community is still growing as evangelicals keep talking damnation. It is an agonising dilemma: Many don’t want to talk about it but we have to since the world has become a global village. It goes without saying we will influence one another and it’s about time we find a lasting solution to avoid conflicts.

There has to be a way of co-existing harmoniously. The hush-hush conversations should be brought to light and resolve the issue once and for all.