Empower, protect and support widows

The plight of widows has persisted throughout history with many facing social and economic marginalisation, abuse and discrimination. Despite progress in parts of the world, the empowerment of widows is a struggle.

The death of a spouse is an overwhelming experience for anyone. But the situation is quite different for a widow, who not only loses the love of her life but often finds herself in a precarious financial situation with little or no support system. Often, widows become the victims of social and economic discrimination.

There is a pressing need for policies to empower widows, reducing their vulnerability so that they do not languish in poverty.

One of the most significant issues widows face is economic vulnerability. Policies that ensure their financial independence through education, training and employment opportunities will empower them economically and socially. Tailor-made microfinance programmes, grants and loans can come in handy.

Legal protection is also crucial. In many countries, widows face severe societal and legal discrimination as they are not beneficiaries of their husband’s estates. Ensuring equal rights for widows—including property ownership, inheritance and child custody—will safeguard their financial independence and equality.

Social support is also critical in protecting and empowering them. Training programmes, counselling and support groups could provide a valuable outlet, where they can connect with others with similar experiences. Also, improving their social status can help to address the stigma and discrimination they face.

A critical aspect of widows’ empowerment is economic independence. Several policies aim to facilitate their access to credit, land and other resources to enable them to support themselves and their families. An example is Nigeria’s poverty alleviation grants to widows to support their businesses and living conditions.

Policies to empower and protect widows will reflect a growing recognition of their challenges. Measures ranging from legal reforms to economic empowerment can address the issues holistically, making strides towards a society that values rights, dignity and well-being. But stakeholders must continue engaging in initiatives to ensure widows have equal opportunities in society.

Policies to empower and protect widows are essential for gender equality and social justice. By providing legal, social and economic support to widows, and also equal rights and opportunities, policymakers can lift widows from poverty and social exclusion. Widows can then be viewed as individuals with the potential to thrive and make significant contributions to society.

Let the government create an enabling environment that guarantees the well-being and prosperity of society as a whole.