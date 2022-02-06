Empower and equip chiefs to tackle crime

Chiefs and their assistants play a key role in curbing crime in the villages and estates but their limited powers hinder their delivery.

Poor coordination between the National Police Service and the provincial administration has led to slow delivery and increased crime rates. Cases of frustration by other uniformed officers and superiors have been reported on several occasions, setting a poor precedent.

Other than codification of customary laws, promotion of socioeconomic development and maintenance of law and order in their jurisdiction, chiefs play a pivotal role in dispute resolution which is often chaotic and requires immediate prosecution.

The only gap in their delivering as per their mandate is frustration from seemingly more powerful parallel service providers.

Presidential pronouncements

Dispute resolution is broad; it requires one to, at times, apply reasonable force or make an arrest. It is, therefore, necessary that chiefs and their assistants be given powers of arrest and prosecution for efficiency.

In terms of effecting response to presidential pronouncements, they do not need such powers. But should a citizen commit a punishable offence and a chief or assistant is notified before the other authorities, it is logical that they make the arrest and prosecute on behalf of the state.

Our geographical settlement settings are in such a way that the police are far from the people and mostly deliver late. The quantitative nature of the police-to-civilian ratio overwhelms the antecedent because the consequent is ever high. Since recruiting more officers would further cripple the economy, it is economical to use the provincial administration to fill the gap.

Provincial administrators do not have to be only witnesses in court. The relevant law need to be revised to allow them to deliver part of their duties in court without taking an oath.

Socioeconomic development

As part of reforming this crucial sector of public service, chiefs should have their independent sacco and national office that offers assistance that is unique to them. Despite their pivotal role in the running of the government, they live in the villages without security yet the other residents view them as a source of security. They should not risk their lives to serve in vain; handling their cases should be unique as it is to other forces.

Empowering chiefs would not be autocratic if is done procedurally with all factors considered. In fact, the fear to amend the Act that outlines their duties could be holding the nation from attaining its goals and visions because chiefs are crucial partners in socioeconomic development.

Enlarging the scope of their duties should be accompanied by a salary increment and making their work reputable again.