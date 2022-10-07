Educate Kenyans on merits of GMO products

The move by the Cabinet to lift the ban on genetically modified crops and food is meant to alleviate the hunger witnessed in several parts of the country, but more public education is needed.

Public education is necessary to allay fears connected with GMOs.

Industrialised countries, which are the main producers of GMO foods, have been hesitant to label them as such because of the fears surrounding transgenic food.

The scientific views of such reputable research bodies as the Kenya Agricultural Research Institute, Genetic Resources Research Institute and Biotechnology Research Institute are very important on this issue.

This is a directive touching on the long-term health of Kenyans and the future of our agricultural soils. It is true that GMO food could support the government's policy of alleviating malnutrition.

GMO crops grow faster than traditional ones hence food production can be multiplied tremendously in the country.

Another advantage is that they can be grown in arid and semi-arid regions which would be a boost to food production.

However, the disadvantages include reduced nutritional value and resistance to herbicides and pesticides.

The President should first source for views on the challenges of safety testing, regulation and labelling. Developing countries could easily become slaves to their developed counterparts that are the main producers of GMOs.

The then Minister of Public Health Beth Mugo banned GMO growing and importation because it undermined the regulatory system for agricultural biodiversity codified in the National Biodiversity Act of 2009.

The government should not keep its citizens in the dark on this sensitive matter. The government needs to involve the ministries of Agriculture, Health and other relevant bodies to educate the public on GMOs.

Damson Opiyo Onger, Kisumu

Most Kenyans are hearing the acronym GMO probably for the first time.

There is a lot of confusion mostly in the rural areas. Most people do not know what is going on and the thought of suddenly putting aside the crops they have been cultivating over the years and embracing new ones that have been genetically modified scares them.

Furthermore, nobody has explained to them the process of this modification and how safe it is.

The government should first explain to the common Wanjiku why the said GMOs were banned in the first place and why they are safe now.

The government should then conduct a survey on our final view concerning GMOs after making sure that we all know what it is all about. We have sane minds as Kenyans and we can reason. Consult us first before making any decision.