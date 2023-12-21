Drivers must ensure vehicles roadworthy

The responsibility of ensuring a vehicle is roadworthy before travel squarely lies on the driver. This is crucial as the festive season approaches and there is increased travel with many Kenyans headed for various destinations countrywide to celebrate with their loved ones.

Drivers, therefore, have to always carry out vehicle maintenance and ensure that it is in good condition and, therefore—holding other factors constant—guaranteeing their safety and that of other road users.

A vehicle that is well maintained is less likely to experience mechanical gremlins that cause road crashes. Therefore, simple checks such as inspecting the tyres, brakes and lights, among other vital parts, are very important.

On Monday, Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen revealed that at least 3,999 people were killed in road crashes between January and December 7. Even though the number reduced slightly from 4,352 recorded within the same period last year, more needs to be done to improve road safety.

Safety measures include ensuring that traffic police officers work efficiently by, for instance, conducting roadside inspections to check the roadworthiness of vehicles and ensuring they are functioning properly.

December 16 was a sad day as 10 people died in a road crash in Mbooni, Makueni County. That was among the many road incidents that claimed lives within the same period.

It’s, therefore, important for drivers to exercise utmost caution and responsibility on the roads during this festive season. Priority should be given to maintenance of vehicles. The state of a vehicle has a direct impact on road safety as most road crashes are blamed on mechanical failure.



