DP Ruto should be patient if he wants to ascend to the presidency

Deputy President William Ruto is an admirable character that many young people may want to emulate. His energy on the campaign trail is unmatched, his oratory skills are excellent and his ability to mobilise the masses is not in doubt.

The DP has also turned out to be a man of means who does not mind sharing the little he has with the needy.

Because of these traits, many leaders have sought to partner with Dr Ruto in the pursuit of their dreams to the country’s leadership.

When, in 1992, then President Daniel Moi faced one of the strongest challenges to his reign, he must have seen these traits in Dr Ruto that made him reach to him and pull him into Youth for Kanu 92 (YK92).

It must have been the same circumstances that the Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga opted to bring Dr Ruto on board in the run up to the 2007 General Election and almost succeeded in clinching the presidency.

When President Uhuru Kenyatta chose to partner with his deputy in 2013, he knew what he was getting himself into. The choice of Dr Ruto deflated the Raila camp and they won. But things seem to have changed after the 2017 General Election.

The DP has faced impeachment threats for sabotaging his boss.

In March last year. Members of Parliament from the ruling party and the opposition threatened to impeach him.

Then last week, Amani National Congress Deputy Party Leader Ayub Savula threatened to impeach the DP. He accused him of sabotaging the government's agenda and being a threat to the country's stability.

Mr Savula claimed that Dr Ruto’s ambition is in competition with priorities set by the government he serves in. He said the DP is a danger to the stability of the nation by covertly dissenting and sabotaging the President’s government agenda”.

Article 148 (1) of the Constitution says a presidential candidate is obliged to nominate a person who is qualified for nomination for election as President, as a candidate for Deputy President.

Subsequently, there shall be no separate nomination process for the Deputy President and a candidate for Deputy President is not required to be nominated by a political party to stand in an election.

According to the Constitution, the Deputy President shall only be removed from office on grounds of a gross violation of a provision of this Constitution or any other law; where there are serious reasons to believe that the Deputy President has committed a crime under national or international law; for gross misconduct; or in accordance with provisions of Articles 144 and 145 relating to the removal of the President, with the necessary modifications, to the removal of the Deputy President.

Dr Ruto does not need to search far for lessons to avoid being destroyed by the gods.

The late Daniel Moi, spent several years humbly serving his boss Jomo Kenyatta as Vice President before rising to become became President.

United States of America’s President Joe Biden diligently served under former President Barack Obama. His patience has finally paid off.

President Uhuru Kenyatta appears to have realised the threat his DP poses in his Mt Kenya backyard.

In a recent interview with a local radio station, the President rooted for the constitutional changes envisioned in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), saying they hold the key to the Mt Kenya region's continued stay in power, thanks to expansion of the national executive that would see reintroduction of the prime minister's position and two deputies. Unfortunately DP Ruto allies are using the BBI to antagonise the President.

Olivia Chebet, Nairobi