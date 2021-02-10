DP Ruto and his team should step down now

That the Jubilee party is no more is not in doubt. This was revealed on Monday when two separate Parliamentary group meetings were held within 24 hours to prepare the agenda for the House that resumed on Tuesday.

The rival Jubilee Party groups met separately to plan for a battle against each other in Parliament. On Monday afternoon, Deputy President William Ruto held a Parliamentary group meeting of his Tangatanga wing ahead of the resumption of Parliament.

The Head of State, in his capacity as the Jubilee Party leader, called a Senate PG meeting at a time when six senators loyal to the DP had been expelled from the party. The Senate Majority Whip Irungu Kang’ata was also axed.

Dr Ruto invited 139 Members of Parliament to his official residence in Karen to plan their strategy in the House on the BBI and ‘Hustler Nation’ agenda.

Some MPs are said to have signed letters instructing the clerks of the National Assembly and Senate to re-channel their monthly subscription from Jubilee Party to United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The MPs agreed that they would be voting as UDA in both Houses and prioritise legislation and policies which will support their agenda.

The leaders agreed to mobilise supporters and officials in Jubilee Party to resign en masse and register with UDA ahead of the party elections in April and open offices in the constituencies. They also dared Lugari MP Ayub Savula to table a motion impeach the DP.

Dr Ruto has declared political, administrative and legal war against the President with whom he was elected. The 139 MPs will going to the House every day for the remaining part of the electoral term to oppose whatever motion, law and policy the President wants passed so he can run the country effectively.

This is certainly not in good faith on the part of the DP and his team, considering that they are paid by the public to facilitate good governance.

If the Tangatanga group feels that it can govern the country, its members should resign.

The MPs resolve to start pushing for policies and legislation that support another party other that on which they were elected is a betrayal to the voters.

Withdrawing their financial obligations to a party that got them into the offices they occupy is pure conmanship.

We need to inculcate a sense of honesty and fidelity to the law and morality in the present and future generations.

One way to achieve is to have leaders who say what they mean and mean what they say. And to live by his saying of kusema na kutenda (doing what one says), the Deputy President and his allies should leave Jubilee and its associated offices now.