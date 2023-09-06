Don’t repeal the law on case withdrawal

In her article, ‘Repeal law on cases withdrawal’ (DN September 6), Kaltum Guyo urges Parliament to aid the anti-corruption effort by repealing Article 157 of the Constitution, which allows the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) ‘to withdraw cases on corruption and other serious crimes concerning senior government officials willy-nilly’.

“These few lines have given the so called Big Fish of corruption in Kenya blanket immunity from prosecution. We stopped counting how many politicians, despite overwhelming evidence, walk free from being prosecuted when it comes to corruption because of the abuse by the ODPP of article 157. ODPP has one task to do: To present to court watertight cases prior to the start of any criminal matter,” she wrote. With respect, her proposal is misguided, for at least two reasons. First, the DPP does not have unfettered power to discontinue cases. Article 157 (8) requires that the reasons for withdrawing a case must be explained to the Court’s satisfaction. Last month, for example, the Anti-Corruption Court declined the DPP’s plea to withdraw a 226 million corruption case against former Principal Secretary Lillian Omolo.

If a genuine case with conviction prospects is discontinued, the problem lies not with the Constitution, but with the prosecutor and the judge who allowed the withdrawal. After all, even if the case were to continue with a compromised judge, the suspect will be let loose in the end-after a colossal waste of judicial time and resources.

Repealing Article 157 is not only unnecessary but harmful, as it will allow for prolonged harassment of political opponents by the Executive. Here’s how: Criminal cases are instituted by Investigators who, being police officers and therefore part of the Executive, could be acting on orders from above. The DPP may start the trial believing in the genuineness of the evidence presented to him. Article 157 enables the discontinuation of a case when it turns out that the evidence was in fact fabricated, or when false witnesses withdraw their testimony.

In a country whose history is replete with abuse of the criminal justice system, how can that be a bad thing?