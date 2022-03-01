Don’t hold political rallies near exam centres

Schools close this week to pave the way for the primary and secondary level national examinations. The two-month holiday will allow the candidates to sit their 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams.

This comes as the electioneering fever seems to have gained momentum across the country. Campaigns have begun, and it seems they will be in full swing even before the official commencement date. Notably, at the rallies, the campaigners don’t follow the prescribed norms concerning noise regulations.

On the streets and roads, you will see vehicles with loudspeakers that are very noisy mounted on them. The name of the candidate, their election promises, as well as the party name and symbol are repeated over and again. That leads to severe noise pollution and disturbs the peace and tranquillity of the general public.

Careless use of loudspeakers and mounting other public address systems near schools should not, therefore, be tolerated. Such rackets cannot let the students concentrate on their exams. It can disturb students’ calmness and concentration.

Election candidates have the right to sell their agenda to the public by all means, including through the use of loudspeakers. But playing loud music and shouting near exam centres can negatively affect the students. This is an important and sensitive period for the students to brush up on all that they have been studying; hence, they need a friendly environment free from noise and disturbance.

The government should, therefore, prohibit holding rallies near schools and deal with the culprits sternly to ensure that the exams are conducted smoothly.

Joseph Kamau Kiragu, Narok

* * *

There is time for everything. Time to study and to harvest what you have been studying.

The examiner does not care whether you have been away from school due to a strike or not. It will only put into consideration the effect of Covid-19 pandemic on your studies, which might make the exams friendlier as the Education CS, Prof George Magoha, pledged recently. The effort you put in your studies is likely to pay back. Have courage.

The summative (national) exam will determine where one will be placed come April, when the result will be released.

Ironically, this is also the time politicians are out campaigning with loud music in a bid to woo the voters. From my vintage point of view, it appears they don’t really care that schools are in progress. They are not even bothered by the fact that some schools are located along the highway or near trading centres and loudspeakers will distract studying and also writing exams.

Lower the volume so as not to interfere with the exams.



