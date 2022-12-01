Do more to end worsening HIV/Aids menace

It is more than four decades since the first clinical evidence of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (Aids) was reported.

More than 30 million people have died of HIV-related causes. As of 2020, some 680,000 (480,000-1.0 million) people died from HIV-related causes and 1.5 million (1.0-2.0 million) people were infected with HIV, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

AIDS is one of the top 10 causes of death worldwide.

According to the UNDP’s Human Development Report 2005, the condition is responsible for “the single greatest reversal in human development”. Although many countries have heightened their strategies in combating the spread of the virus, its treatment and care remain a serious health concern.

In July 2016, a Unicef report noted that AIDS is still the number one cause of death among children aged 10-19. Girls were found to be more vulnerable due to exploitation by older men who have already contracted the virus.

New infections

It further disclosed that adolescent girls and young women represented 25 per cent of new HIV infections in sub-Saharan Africa. Women account for 56 per cent of infections among adults due to gender inequalities, insufficient access to education and health services and poverty, among other reasons.

In 2017, Kenya was ranked third in the highest new HIV infections among the youth in East and Central Africa and, in 2022, the country was ranked third in global HIV incidence.

In 2019, nearly 1.5 million people living with HIV and 21,000 deaths stemming from AIDS were reported in Kenya, according to Avert. Youths aged 15-24 accounted for more than 50 per cent of new cases.

Siaya County had the highest rate of HIV infections, followed closely by Homa Bay, Kisumu, Nairobi, Vihiga and Migori, according to the latest report.

The new infections have been blamed on unprotected sexual contact among adolescents, illicit drug injection and sharing of contaminated sharp tools such as razor blades.

I urge the Ruto government to prioritise HIV/Aids control and prevention.

The government should prioritise the distribution of antiretroviral (ARVs) drugs and treatment for people who are not infected with HIV but are at high risk of infection since taking drugs reduces the chance of HIV infection.

There is also a need to create awareness and educate the youth on the importance of protection, besides making condoms available.

People living with HIV should also be encouraged to start or continue using ARVs.

Above all, preventive treatment would greatly reduce the risk of HIV infections. If these measures are put in place, Kenya can end this menace.