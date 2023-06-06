Do an ‘Embu stadium’ on Harambee Stars

Ministry of Sports’ Sh376 million spend to refurnish Moi Stadium, in Embu County, to host the 60th Madaraka Day celebrations was a good move. The same seriousness should be expended on solving the issues Harambee Stars face, which hinder them from reaching the Fifa World Cup.

It’s every Kenyan’s dream to see the national team playing in the global football extravaganza. First, the ministry must ensure the team reflects the face of Kenya in terms of regional balance.

Kenya has around eight regions but the team is dominated by players from western and Nyanza. Secondly, the ministry should fight cartels within the team who seem to be ‘Mr and Mrs Know-It-All’ and are the reason it cannot even win the Africa Cup of Nations championships.

The Embu stadium showed us the ministry is capable of ensuring the Stars have a result-oriented coach who is determined to win the African trophy and at least take them to the World Cup.

The progress to fourth place in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar by Morocco motivated African teams. Kenyans should emulate the Altas Lions.

Besides, the ministry should secure friendly matches for the Stars with the world’s top teams—such as France, Brazil, Italy and Germany.

It was saddening to learn from Celestine Olilo’s article, “Kenyan football management is like a squeaking door hinge that needs replacement, not oiling” (Daily Nation, June 2, 2023), quoting Nick Mwendwa, that some players don’t get paid.

In athletics, Kenya has a global record of excellent performance. Of course, this is not out of the blue: There’s a lot of work in seeing our athletes shine in competitions. Why can’t Football Kenya Federation (FKF) learn from Athletics Kenya and avoid the sideshows from Mwendwa and his management team.

It’s high time the new cabinet secretary, Ababu Namwamba, streamlined local football.

Mr Namwamba has proved that he and his team are up to the task. If he could build the Embu stadium in under a month, then he can ensure that Harambee Stars play in the 2026 World Cup. Some time back, he reinstated Kenya to Fifa rankings after the team had been banned.