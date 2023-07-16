Disregard proposed radical education plan

Since 2016, numerous university campuses countrywide have been forced to shut down due to a decline in student enrollment numbers caused by the lowering of the entry grade requirement.

This decrease significantly impacted the lucrative degree programmes. Universities have since been severely affected by the sharp decline in the number of Kenya Certificate of Secondary education (KCSE) candidates achieving the C+ and above grade required for university admission, exacerbating their financial difficulties.

Nevertheless, there were some positive news for universities as a pathway was established for the graduates of diploma and certificate courses to progress to university. However, the Presidential Working Party on Education Reform (PWPER) has reportedly proposed a radical plan that will see diploma and certificate courses being abolished in universities should its recommendation make it into the final report.

If the proposed plan is adopted and implemented, it would mean that, within a short period, many university campuses will have to terminate some of their teaching staff, particularly responsible for diploma and certificate courses who lack the qualifications to teach degree programmes. In addition, top-level university managers could be at risk of losing their positions and some might be reassigned to teaching roles.

Furthermore, unviable universities may be forced to merge and existing national polytechnics undergo conversion to technical universities. This reform would also bring inequality as universities would be only for degree programmes, which will be an act of discrimination to students who fail to attain the required university entry grade.

Should the proposed reform be implemented, many campuses will struggle financially even more as the abolition of diploma and certificate courses will have reduced their revenue collection significantly.

Therefore, the PWPER should do away with this radical plan so as to save universities from struggling financially. And even if it insists on pushing the proposal through, the President should use his prerogative and dismiss it.