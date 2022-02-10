Devolution has worked; let’s safeguard it

The 2010 Constitution ended the imbalance in development as well as marginalisation of some regions. The nerve centre of the Constitution is Chapter 11, which established devolution.

The Fourth Schedule of the Constitution dwells on devolved functions such as agriculture, health, transport and physical planning among others. Besides, a share of the national revenues was allocated to the 47 devolved units for execution of their mandate, as set out in Chapter 12.

Every financial year, the equitable share of the national revenue collected is allocated to the devolved units, which is not less than 15 per cent of the collections. There is also a provision for funding under given circumstances, like Equalisation Fund.

The implementation of the devolved governance, actualised in 2013 after the general election in which voters elected leaders for six positions. Nine years later, there is much to celebrate.

Political favour

Under the previous centralised government, development was unreasonably skewed in favour of some regions, mostly as a political favour or bait. As a result, some regions recorded more development than others. Without a binding legal requirement for resource allocation, areas whose residents and leaders were deemed to be ‘dissidents’ against the state were neglected. But today, such areas are assured of their equitable share of the national revenue.

Every part of Kenya now feels like a part of the country—unlike in the past, when, for example, somebody in the northeastern region could be heard saying they were going to ‘Kenya’ when travelling to Nairobi—the only place they could see tarmac roads and skyscrapers.

Through devolved representation, citizens have been given the power to be more proactive in decision-making and setting the development agenda of their localities. With representation at the ward level, people have been able to contribute ideas on how their areas should be governed.

Devolution has also seen health services brought closest to the people. Initially, Kenyans had to travel to the nearest urban centre to access a medical facility. For more serious cases, one had to find their way to Nairobi for specialised attention at the iconic Kenyatta National Hospital. But today, every region has a county referral hospital and several health facilities up to the village.

On transport, the functions devolved to the county governments include county roads, street lighting and parking management. Consequently, movement of goods and services has been enhanced, boosting trade.

Agriculture has benefited from uniform availability of support such as input subsidies, technical support and local processing.

Devolution has transformed development and service delivery into a constitutional right. On August 9, choose leaders who’ll protect and promote devolution.