Developments in coffee reforms welcome

Coffee was once Kenya’s ‘black gold’. It was a major source of livelihood for many rural farmers. But the late 1980s and early ‘90s saw a decline in coffee returns and production, which successive governments tried to reverse.

Coffee is the third-most valuable agricultural commodity in the economy, contributing about five per cent of export revenues. It also (in)directly employs many people. Hence, reforms are necessary in the sub-sector.

Arguably, coffee reforms have failed due to a lack of political goodwill as most of the actors were conflicted or corrupted, to the detriment of farmers.

Concrete and impactful reforms with tangible benefits to the actors in the coffee value chain, especially the farmers, must entail policy and legal reforms for posterity.

Attracting youth

That’s why the Kenya Kwanza government’s efforts at reforming the sub-sector and making coffee farming a productive and worthwhile investment is welcome. It also seeks to make it attractive to the youth since an ageing population of farmers does not augur well for the sustainability of the cash crop.

The joint efforts of Parliament and the Executive are promising. Championing the reforms is the Senate is the Standing Committee on Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries chairman, Kirinyaga Senator James Kamau Murango.

He has led his committee in public participation meetings with the farmers and other stakeholders on the Coffee Bill, 2023 which is before the Senate in a bid to ensure the solutions are homegrown and farmer-centred.

President William Ruto has designated his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, as the lead person in driving the reforms. Mr Gachagua has taken up this responsibility with gusto. Last week, he presided over a three-day inaugural Coffee Reforms Stakeholders Conference in Meru County, where stakeholders, including the Murango-led committee, looked at the successes, challenges and prospects of Kenya’s coffee production and marketing.

These concerted efforts are commendable, laudable and promising to the sub-sector.