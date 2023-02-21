Development is a right for every Kenyan

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said the Kenya Kwanza government will reward its supporters and those who toiled to put it in power and give the least consideration to the Opposition.

In a video clip, he laughs off members of the Opposition who troop to State House for public posts and development projects.

The DP says public appointments, contracts and development are the preserve of those who voted for Kenya Kwanza.

This is ironic, considering that the same Mr Gachagua has on several occasions said the campaign period is over and it is time to work.

President William Ruto has also said he will serve all Kenyans equally. Actually, it is a constitutional requirement for the President to serve all equally.

The DP also seems to forget that Kenyans pay taxes, which are used to run the government, and it’s therefore their democratic right to receive development.

The DP must stop the such reckless talk and work for all Kenyans equally as demanded of him.

Dadius Ontiri, Kisumu

* * *

“The government is like a company guaranteed by shares. There are those with many shares and those with few shares. Therefore, those who voted for us and supported us must enjoy benefits first.”

These were the words of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Sunday, February 19. But these shouldn’t be coming out of a sober mind, at least not the country’s second-in-command.

The common mwananchi is suffering a high cost of living, coupled with drought and famine, not to mention insecurity in North Rift. Instead of giving solutions for the problems, the DP is busy reminding some Kenyans that they didn’t vote for them.

This trend must stop and we embark on reviving the economy. The taxpayers are tired of such talk and wish to see serious nation-building progress.

Joshua Isaac, Kisumu

* * *

The Deputy President’s statement that those who supported his and President William Ruto’s ascension to leadership are entitled to be prioritised when it comes to development goes against the Constitution’s principles on leadership and integrity.

Chapter Six states that objectivity and impartiality are required in ensuring that decisions are not influenced by nepotism, favouritism or improper motive.

Patrick Kimani, Nakuru

* * *

The statement by DP Rigathi Gachagua that government positions will be dished out to their supporters was uncalled-for. He and President William Ruto were elected by Kenyans to meet the country’s needs and demands.