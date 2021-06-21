Deregister parties over membership fraud

Jubilee

Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi's team registers Githurai residents as members of Jubilee Party on March 16, 2017.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

With the electioneering period coming close to us it is now evident that existing political parties have been fraudulently registering members against their consent to gain status. Such is an ill bedevilling a nation in the 21st century, which ironically could have been an act of 50 years ago.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.