Deregister parties over membership fraud

With the electioneering period coming close to us it is now evident that existing political parties have been fraudulently registering members against their consent to gain status. Such is an ill bedevilling a nation in the 21st century, which ironically could have been an act of 50 years ago.

It is uncouth to steal a private citizen's details and use them to make a bigger list of a party supposed to be village sacco. No wonder almost all parties pose as national outfits yet they are insignificant and others don't even have any parliamentary seats.

In such awkward moments that we are facing as a nation, the political parties registrar is to blame; s/he should be charged for maliciously allowing parties to use people's details without consent.

A majority of our political parties do not meet prerequisite requirements as per law established; almost none of them has a democratically elected governing organ and the only legally registered members are politicians seeking elective office.

Gain power

The shortcuts used by the parties to gain power explain why they have never survived after forming government. Many are used to gain power, execute a hidden purpose and die a politically miserable death.

Whereas Kanu has survived for decades since it lost power, its strength in national politics is evidence that no political party is formed with an agenda to last for a century. Probably, the independence party is on its path to death which might be soon. It has however survived longer than Narc, PNU and the already limping Jubilee.

If ODM took power today, in less than a decade it will be a sick horse lining up for a race; it won't even finish last. So is the predictable fate of even the newly refurbished UDA; the agenda can be summarised to "just power.

"There should be a thorough audit to determine if all the parties comply with the laws. Those that do not should compensate for their mistakes and be deregistered. Our country is so small to have tens of political parties even if we are a multiparty democracy; it is not a freedom given to us to form 52 million parties for each individual but that of coming up with a disagreeable but legal agenda for our betterment.

Arasa Makori, Kisii

* * *

Every election year, political leaders lure Kenyans with prospective manifestos to ascend to power. After assuming the political offices, they abandon the voters’ service delivery. Majority focus on solidifying power and amassing wealth.

At the expiry of their term in office, politicians without due diligence of consulting the voters just align to new coalitions. It is unjustifiable for political parties to periodically juggle Kenyans without accomplishment of their campaign manifestos. Kenyans should disdain the emerging alliances and check their authenticity.