Declare ‘Mwalimu wa maths’ hate speech

Of late, people have come up with a term to ridicule their mathematics teachers: “Mwalimu wa maths, hapa ni wapi? Ulisema siendi mbali; hapa ni wapi? (Maths teacher, you said I won’t go far; then where is this?”)

Maths teachers normally warn their students that those who fail in the subject won’t go far careerwise (and, hence, in life).

They rightly explain that maths is the anchor subject in all most endeavours, including academics and business. Failing in maths is, therefore, akin to failing in life.

These words were so annoying to students that the term “Mwalimu wa maths” was coined.

Many a maths teacher is thus put to shame daily on social media platforms by their own students— some of whom didn’t go far, just as the teacher had warned!

Whenever a person gets a job, buys a car or makes any other step in life, the first utterance that comes out of the mouth is “Mwalimu wa maths”.

I think this is the right moment to raise the alarm against disrespecting the maths teacher— in fact, all teachers.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) should declare the term “Mwalimu wa maths, hapa ni wapi?” hate speech.

Anybody found ridiculing their maths teacher should be charged in court and punished accordingly. People should be encouraged to respect their teachers—if only as their seniors.

They should avoid using offensive language on them; that will make students to disrespect their teachers and shun the “noble profession”.

Respect “mwalimu wa maths” and, for sure, good fortune will follow you in life. Disrespecting them might attract misfortune.

Youth beware: What goes around comes around; you or your close kin could end up being a teacher!