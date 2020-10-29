Deadly crackdown blot on Buhari reign

In many parts of the world, everybody has the right to take part in peaceful demonstrations. It is unfortunate, therefore, that the peaceful demonstrations that erupted in the commercial capital of Nigeria, Lagos, on October 8 have morphed into violent scenes in which an estimated 70 people have been killed.

Apparently, the recent gunning down of peaceful protesters has provoked the wrath of the international community, led by the African Union, the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union.

Reliable sources say the series of protests were precipitated by public demands to disband the loathed Special Anti-Robbery Squad (Sars) of the police. In 1985, the then-military ruler Major-General (Rtd) Muhammadu Buhari was ousted by General Ibrahim Babangida.

When he returned to power in a March 2015 election, he promised to tame unemployment, poverty, corruption, inequality and the Boko Haram insurgency. But the endemic vices continue to haunt his administration.

For example, the most populous country and largest economy in Africa is sharply split along religious lines with a Muslim-dominated north and majority-Christian south.

Sadly, Christians in northeastern Nigeria continue to bear the brunt of attacks by Boko Haram and Islamic Fulani militants, hence an incessant humanitarian crisis due to internal displacement and barbaric murders.

In addition, more than half of the population of 200 million live below the poverty line. Before Buhari defeated then-President Goodluck Jonathan, he had tried three times to capture the seat through his All Progressive Congress (APC) political party.

Unconstitutional powers

The political tragedy of modern-day Africa is that many leaders have a propensity for using unconstitutional powers to pursue their insurmountable political ambitions and greed for material wealth.

The merciless killing of innocent demonstrators has become a political albatross for the government of the day. Extra-judicial killings by trigger-happy soldiers in the 21st century are unacceptable and inexcusable.

They must be condemned in the strongest terms possible by all people of goodwill.

Buhari’s government has portrayed dictatorial tendencies reminiscent of the 1980s simply because the end justifies the means. But as William James said, “It is easy to dodge our responsibilities, but we cannot dodge the consequences of dodging our responsibilities.”

The sooner President Buhari stops these vociferous protests the better for his legacy. Otherwise,the deadly crackdown on protesters by Abuja will forever shame President Buhari.

Joseph G.Muthama, Kiambu