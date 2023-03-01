Cutting students off the Helb list unfair

It is unfortunate that the government had to come up with such a decision to leave out some university students from its study loan programme at a time when Kenyans are struggling to survive due to the high cost of living.

Many students only scraped through secondary school thanks to scholarships and bursaries and they hoped not to struggle a lot to join the university for higher education since the government would lend them the money they require for fees and upkeep.

Now that things are not as they hoped, most of them have been left in fear of an uncertain future.

If the parents are unable to provide their families with even the most essential basic needs, such as food, where, then, are they going to get the amount of school fees to pay for their sons and daughters from? It is heartbreaking for these students since they had big dreams and all that has been shut down by the government’s decision to withdraw its financing of their education.

Many university students struggle to survive. Some have to skip meals, do part-time jobs to get food and even miss lectures and examinations since they are unable to pay even the remainder of the money. With this, it is apparent that the students that are to join will suffer more than those who are already there.

Should the government push on with this decision, then many students will fail to enrol in the university. They will be forced to join bad company and engage in behaviours such as theft and drug abuse as they will be idle.

The government should, therefore, reconsider its decision and come up with one that has a promising future for our nation.

Hellen Mkambe, Kajiado

We are going back to the 1990s, during the Moi era, when the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) gave study loans only to students who scored a B plain and above in KCSE.

A return of the parallel degree programme is in the offing, whereby only those from financially able families will manage to complete their education.

Helb money is not awarded based on grade but an assessment, by the board, of a student’s needs. Even privately sponsored students to get Helb money.

Only about 20 per cent of students get Helb money yet they’re many needy students who rely on it for both fees and upkeep.

Of all the wrongs the current regime has done and will do, it is to put university education in limbo. The results will be economically and politically catastrophic. Education funding is paramount and should never be interfered with by increasing or reducing it.

The government should look for a way to fund all university students without exception.